Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo" or the "Company") today announced the convening of its Annual General Meeting 2025 to be held on Friday 30 May 2025, at 12:00 CEST, at Strawinskyhuis, Prinses Amaliaplein 3, 1077 XS Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The agenda includes, inter alia, the following discussion and voting items:

Report of the Board of Directors on the financial year ended 31 December 2024

Approval of the Annual Report 2024

Appropriation of the FY2024 result

Proposal to grant discharge to the members of the Board of Directors

Proposal to adopt the proposed resolution of the Board of Directors to declare a distribution of EUR 2.05 per ordinary share out of Cosmo's freely distributable reserves

Proposal to grant ordinary shares and/or the right to subscribe for ordinary shares to the members of the Board of Directors

Election of the members of the Board of Directors

Proposal to amend the articles of association of the Company

The convening notice and explanatory notes as well as the written proxy have been published today in the AGM section of the Company's website while the 2024 Annual Report can be found in the Financial Reports section of the Company's website.

Alessandro Della Chà, Chairman of Cosmo, commented: "The Board of Directors of Cosmo is pleased to issue the 2025 AGM invitation to the shareholders of our Company. This event will provide an opportunity to review our achievements, discuss our priorities for the ongoing year, and address any questions our shareholders may have."

About Cosmo

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. is committed to revolutionizing healthcare and transforming people's lives by researching and developing innovative products that tackle unfulfilled healthcare demands. As a pharmaceutical company, Cosmo is active in the areas of Healthtech/AI, dermatology, gastroenterology and contract manufacturing & development. For the commercialization and distribution of its products, Cosmo collaborates with leading partners worldwide, including Medtronic and Sun Pharma. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin (Ireland) and has offices also in San Diego (USA), and Lainate/Rome/Catania (Italy). The Company has approximately 330 employees at the end of 2024, all dedicated to making a significant impact in the field of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.

Upcoming Events

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Jefferies Healthcare Conference, New York Investor Day, Zurich May 30, 2025 June 3-5, 2025 July 1, 2025 Half-Year Results 2025 July 23, 2025

