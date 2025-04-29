SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) Tuesday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted breakthrough device designation for the VENTANA TROP2 RxDx Device.VENTANA TROP2 RxDx Device is a computational pathology device indicated as an aid in identifying patients with previously treated advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC without actionable genomic alteration (AGA).The FDA granting Breakthrough Device Designation has the potential to make a TROP2 CDx AI-driven system available sooner, which could aid in identifying patients with NSCLC most likely to benefit from treatment with Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca's DATROWAY, the company said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX