PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Information technology company Capgemini SE (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) on Tuesday posted higher revenues in the first quarter of 2025, helped by good performances in the North America, United Kingdom and Ireland regions. The company also reiterated its outlook for the year ahead.In the three-month period, the company posted revenues of 5.55 billion euros, up 0.5 percent at current exchange rates, from last year's 5.53 billion. At constant exchange rates, revenues fell 0.4 percent.Capgemini said, at constant exchange rates, North American revenues, which were 28 percent of 2024 Group revenues, were up 0.8 percent from the year-ago quarter. The UK and Ireland regions, which comprised 12 percent of 2024 Group revenues, contributed to the revenue growth with a 3.9 increase in revenues.According to the company, the Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, which comprised 9 percent of 2024 Group revenues, rose 7.6 percent from the first quarter of 2024.The company said bookings came in at 5.88 billion euros during the first quarter, a 2.8 percent rise from last year, at constant exchange rates.Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025, which includes revenue growth of -2.0 percent to +2.0 percent at constant currency, operating margin in the range of 13.3 percent to 13.5 percent. Organic free cash flow of around 1.9 billion euros is also expected for fiscal 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX