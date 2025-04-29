LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter profit climbed from last year on sales growth. Further, the company reitereated its fiscal 2025 guidance.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, AstraZeneca continues to expect total revenue to increase by a high single-digit percentage and core earnings per share to grow in a low double-digit percentage.In FY 2025, the company intends to increase the annual dividend per share declared to $3.20 per share.In its first quarter, profit before tax climbed 21 percent to $3.40 billion from last year's $2.80 billion.Profit after tax grew 34 percent to $2.92 billion from $2.18 billion in the prior year. Earnings per share were $1.88, up from $1.41 a year ago.Core earnings per share were $2.49, a growth of 21 percent from last year.EBITDA grew 13 percent from last year to $4.96 billion.Total revenue grew 7 percent to $13.59 billion from prior year's $12.68 billion, driven by double-digit growth in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals. At constant currency rates, revenues increased 10 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX