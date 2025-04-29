Vimian Group AB: Vimian's Interim Report for the first quarter of 2025

Strong earnings growth and Main Market uplift

Net revenue increased by 18 per cent to EUR 107.5m (91.3) with organic growth of 4 per cent

Adjusted EBITA increased 18 per cent to EUR 28.3m (24.1) corresponding to a margin of 26.3 per cent (26.3)

Operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 15.6m (13.4)

Net result of EUR 4.7m (3.7) and earnings per share before and after dilution EUR 0.01 (0.01)

Cash flow from operating activities of EUR 17.1 (11.2)

"We delivered a strong adjusted EBITA growth of 18 per cent, reaching EUR 28.3 million for the first quarter. Organic revenue growth in the quarter reached 4 per cent, as previously communicated negatively impacted by the final adjustment of the former annual ordering program in our MedTech segment's orthopedics business in the US. The remaining three operating segments delivered double-digit organic growth in the quarter", says Patrik Eriksson, CEO Vimian Group and continues:

"We ended the quarter with our first day of trading as a Large Cap company at Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. This was an important milestone for Vimian as a public company, to further improve liquidity in the share and strengthen access to the international capital markets."

A telephone and webcast will be held for investors, analysts, and media, today at 09.00 (CET). The conference will be held in English and include a question-and-answer session.

To attend the telephone conference:

Dial-in number to the teleconference will be received by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5008510

To attend the webcast:

Link: https://vimian-group.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025

Related presentation materials will be available on Vimian's website (https://vimian.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/) ahead of the telephone and web conference.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg

Head of IR, Communications & Sustainability

maria.tullberg@vimian.com

+46 736 26 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches over 17,000 veterinary clinics and laboratories, sells to over 80 markets, has 1,200 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 375 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

This information is information that Vimian Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-29 07:45 CEST.