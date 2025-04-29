Net Insight AB: Net Insight Interim report for the first quarter 2025

Hesitant market - strong future prospects

At the beginning of the year, we saw growth in our focus region, Americas, while our largest market, EMEA, was subdued. We are accelerating investment in our media solutions for unmanaged networks and are seeing several international initiatives aimed at reducing reliance on GNSS/GPS-based time synchronization.

Crister Fritzson, CEO Net Insight

January - March 2025

Net sales decreased by 19.6% to SEK 114.6 (142.5) million. Adjusted for currency effects, the decrease was 18.9%.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 14.5 (26.4) million, corresponding to an EBITDA-margin of 12.6% (18.6%).

EBIT amounted to SEK -9.1 (10.6) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of -8.0% (7.4%). Adjusted for currency effects, EBIT amounted to SEK -14.6 (13.3) million.

Net profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -14.0 (14.2) million.

Earnings per share diluted were SEK -0.04 (0.04).

Total cash flow excluding stock-related transactions amounted to SEK -66.4 (-6.9) million, largely affected by extended payment terms on a number of orders.

Q1 in brief

Growth in Americas, but increased geopolitical uncertainty and a hesitant market in EMEA and APAC

Growing interest in solutions for unmanaged (internet and cloudbased) networks

Strengthened media product portfolio, with several new feature launches

Growing awareness of the need for GNSS-independent time synchronization among governments

Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight AB, 08-685 04 00, crister.fritzson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.

For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy® Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. Today, Net Insight partners with hundreds of customers in over 70 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud - from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net



