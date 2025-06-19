Net Insight AB: Net Insight wins record sports venue deal in the U.S.

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight has secured a landmark live media transport deal with one of our existing customers, involving the delivery of its most advanced media solutions for U.S. sports venues. The deal is valued at USD 6 million and represents one of the largest media contracts in the company's history.

The agreement was secured among strong competition and includes fully equipped Nimbra 1060s, Net Insight's latest generation of live media transport solutions for managed networks. It marks an important step in expanding Net Insight's presence in the U.S. market and enables the customer to deliver high-quality, uninterrupted live broadcast experiences while reinforcing Net Insight's leading position within the managed solutions segment. The greater part of the order is scheduled for delivery during 2025, starting in Q2.

Fully aligned with the company's strategic focus on the American market and enabling live sports broadcasts through cutting-edge technology, the agreement reinforces this direction. This deal underscores the growing need for increased network capacity at venues and remote production capabilities. Here, Net Insight is at its strongest, with plans to launch a groundbreaking 400G IP platform at the turn of the year 2025/2026.

"With continued geopolitical uncertainty, it is particularly satisfying to close this deal, which we have been working on for a long time. It demonstrates the competitiveness of our offering and is a clear sign of the trust our long-standing global customer places in our technology and expertise." says Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight. "It confirms key elements of our strategic direction, including a focus on the U.S. market and highlights the value we deliver to live sports media ecosystem through our reliable, scalable, and future-proof solutions for both managed as well as unmanaged networks."

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest-performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.

For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy® Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. Today, Net Insight partners with hundreds of customers in over 85 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud - from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.

In addition, Net Insight provides a GNSS/GPS-independent time synchronization solution for 5G and other critical networks, offering high accuracy and performance, reducing costs and accelerating rollouts.

