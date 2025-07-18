Anzeige
Freitag, 18.07.2025
WKN: 920253 | ISIN: SE0000366098
18.07.25 | 09:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2025 07:30 Uhr
Net Insight AB: Net Insight Interim report for the second quarter 2025

Strong customer activity in a challenging market

Revenue improved during the quarter while the market remains characterized by uncertainty, with a risk of delayed orders as a result. We continue to see strong demand for our products and services. In Media, we secured one of the largest deals in the company's history, and in Time Synchronization, we won our first major order in the media market and received a field trial order from a 5G operator in the US.

Crister Fritzson, CEO Net Insight

April - June 2025

  • Net sales decreased by 19.0% to SEK 142.6 (176.1) million. Adjusted for currency effects, the decrease was 13.4%.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 13.8 (58.8) million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 9.7% (33.4%). Adjusted for restructuring costs and currency effects, EBITDA amounted to SEK 25.9 (56.7) million.
  • EBIT amounted to SEK -9.7 (38.3) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of -6.8% (21.8%). Adjusted for restructuring costs and currency effects, EBIT amounted to SEK 2.3 (36.2) million.
  • Net profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -10.7 (30.4) million.
  • Earnings per share diluted were SEK -0.03 (0.09).
  • Total cash flow excluding stock-related transactions amounted to SEK -58.4 (-11.0) million, affected by the lower result.

January - June 2025

  • Net sales decreased by 19.3% to SEK 257.2 (318.6) million. Adjusted for currency effects, the decrease was 15.9%.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 28.3 (85.3) million, corresponding to an EBITDA-margin of 11.0% (26.8%). Adjusted for restructuring costs and currency effects, EBITDA amounted to SEK 34.8 (88.3) million.
  • EBIT amounted to SEK -18.9 (48.9) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of -7.3% (15.4%). Adjusted for restructuring costs and currency effects, EBIT amounted to SEK -12.3 (52.0) million.
  • Net profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -24.7 (44.6) million.
  • Earnings per share diluted were SEK 0.00 (0.13).
  • Total cash flow excluding stock-related transactions amounted to SEK -124.9 (-17.9) million, largely affected by the lower result and extended payment terms on a few orders.

Q2 in brief

  • Cost savings program in place with annual savings of SEK 30 million with impact from the third quarter and full effect at the turn of the year 25/26
  • Historic order of the company's most advanced media solutions for American sports arenas of USD 6 million
  • Time synchronization gains ground with first the deal in the media market and received a test order from an American 5G operator

For the complete interim report, please refer to the attached PDF.

A web conference for media and the financial community will take place at 9:00 am CEST on July 18, 2025
CEO Crister Fritzson and CFO Cecilia Höjgård Höök will present and comment on the interim report. Please register here: Carnegie Live - Webcast Net Insight Q2

For further information, please contact:
Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, crister.fritzson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.

For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy® Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. Today, Net Insight partners with hundreds of customers in over 70 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud - from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.

In addition, Net Insight provides a GNSS/GPS-independent time synchronization solution for 5G and other critical networks, offering high accuracy and performance, reducing costs and accelerating rollouts.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/net-insight

This information is information that Net Insight is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 07:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
