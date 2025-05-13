Net Insight AB: Net Insight outlines further details on previously announced cost-savings program

Stockholm, Sweden - In connection with the publication of its Q1 2025 interim report, Net Insight announced the launch of a targeted cost-savings program. The program aims to strengthen profitability in the short and medium term and is expected to generate annual savings of approximately SEK 25-30 million.

In response to lower volumes and a temporarily hesitant market, where the timing of business deals in the short term has become more difficult to predict, a comprehensive review of the Group's cost base has been conducted, covering both operating expenses and capital expenditure. Immediate actions are being implemented to accelerate profitable growth, including reductions of non-staff related costs and costs associated with headcount. The cost-savings are strategically designed to protect momentum in Net Insight's long-term growth areas while improving overall scalability and cost efficiency across the organization. The measures are expected to generate annual savings of approximately SEK 25-30 million and reach full effect by the end of the current year.

Net Insight continues to closely monitor market developments and will remain agile in adjusting the scope and pace of its actions based on prevailing conditions.

"Given the temporary decline in volumes, we are taking proactive measures to ensure our long-term profitable growth," says Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight. "We see continued strong potential across our global operations, and I am confident that the strategic initiatives we are driving in both media and time synchronization will yield solid results."

For further information, please contact:

Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, crister.fritzson@netinsight.net

