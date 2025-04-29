EQS-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Rating

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS S&P DOWNGRADES AROUNDTOWN'S CREDIT RATING TO BBB STABLE FROM BBB+ NEGATIVE 29 April 2025. Aroundtown ('the Company' or 'AT') announces the decision by Standard and Poor's ("S&P") to downgrade Aroundtown's credit rating (the "Rating") by one notch to BBB with a stable outlook. Due to recent market volatility and a weakening German economy, S&P believes this will slow AT's disposal activity in 2025 which will slow AT's deleveraging progress. S&P acknowledges AT's deleveraging actions improved the debt to cap ratio from 55.5% in March 2024 to 52.1% as of Dec 2024. However, in AT's opinion, the negative market sentiment put pressure to take a rating action rather than giving the Company additional time to complete its disposal plans. The rating revision comes after the Company maintained its rating throughout the pandemic, heightened interest rates environment and geopolitical uncertainties, and follows a period of nearly two years where S&P changed the outlook on the Company's rating to negative. As a result, the credit rating of the Company's bonds also decreases by one notch to BBB and its perpetual notes to BB+. AT acknowledges the decision by S&P, but notes the significant progress made in strengthening the Company's financial position and improving its credit metrics. Over the last years Aroundtown has executed a wide range of credit enhancing measures including disposals, dividend suspension, perpetual note exchanges and liability management exercises, which have allowed AT to mitigate much of the negative impacts of the macro-economic environment on the Company. However, recent geopolitical and macro-economic events resulted in delays in the execution of AT's accretive disposal activity. The rating change resulted from S&P's changed assessment of AT's financial profile by one category while the Company's business profile remained strong. AT believes that once market environment and German economy will improve, the Company will have more tools to restore its financial profile accretively. Going forward, the Company expects that its highly diversified portfolio with high embedded upside potential will continue to drive operational growth, offsetting potential headwinds. Furthermore, Aroundtown remains committed to its conservative financial profile (42% LTV as of year-end 2024) and will continue to execute transactions which will be accretive to all stakeholders and will continue to maintain significant headroom to all its financial bond covenants. The Company expects that these measures, as well as continued operational growth, will continue to support its credit metrics under S&P's methodology. About the Company Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities primarily in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Contact Timothy Wright

