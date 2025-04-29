TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SSAB (SSAAF.PK) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled SEK1.127 billion, or SEK1.13 per share. This compares with SEK2.573 billion, or SEK2.57 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 6.0% to SEK25.523 billion from SEK27.148 billion last year.SSAB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: SEK1.127 Bln. vs. SEK2.573 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.13 vs. SEK2.57 last year. -Revenue: SEK25.523 Bln vs. SEK27.148 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX