Announcing Infosys Topaz for SAP S/4HANA Cloud: An AI-first Offering that helps Enterprises Harness AI and Gen AI Technologies to Accelerate SAP S/4HANA Cloud Transformation

BENGALURU, India, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of Infosys Topaz for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, an AI-first suite designed to help enterprises harness the power of AI and Gen AI in their SAP S/4HANA Cloud transformation journey.

The comprehensive AI suite is powered by Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings and Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI. It brings together services, solutions and playbooks to enable companies to become AI-first enterprises by reimagining business transformation, accelerating SAP S/4HANA Cloud adoption and unlocking data value with a future ready architecture.

Reimagine business transformation: With an AI-first approach to business transformation, the suite has industry specific playbooks with a repository of proven solutions to enable enterprises to reimagine their business value chain. The playbooks comprise of Infosys industry cloud and AI solutions that help companies accelerate time to value. A global consumer packaged goods (CPG) leader improved short-term demand forecast accuracy by 20% and reduced planning cost by nearly 15% by using Infosys' AI-enabled demand forecasting solution, a part of Infosys Topaz for SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Accelerate SAP S/4HANA Cloud adoption: For companies moving to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the suite helps fast track adoption timelines by using 40+ AI infused accelerators. Customers can save effort by up to 15% through Gen AI based data mapping and profiling and up to 20% cost savings in program governance. They can accelerate code remediation from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA Cloud by up to 50%. A leading pharmaceutical company leveraged Gen AI enabled Infosys HANA Code Migration and Optimization to achieve 70% auto correction of code during their SAP S/4HANA Cloud transformation.

Unlock data value with a future-ready architecture: Infosys Topaz for SAP S/4HANA Cloud provides a pathway for an AI ready composable architecture that helps bring out the best of SAP offerings, surrounding applications, and data ecosystem. The suite also enables customers to build a future-proof architecture in the cloud with RISE with SAP to provide companies with agility, flexibility, and velocity to innovate. A leading electric utility company used Infosys' Intelligent Customer Insights solution, built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), to unlock predictive insights on billing accuracy, payment behavior and customer churn. The solution helped achieve a 30% reduction in billing errors, enabled proactive payment plan offerings to reduce aging receivables and significantly enhanced customer satisfaction.

Infosys has received the RISE with SAP Validated Partner recognition, a testament to the deep expertise and experience in delivering success for clients across industries with some of the most complex RISE with SAP implementations. Additionally, Infosys is one of the top GSI (Global System Integrator) partners for generative AI use cases based on AI Foundation on SAP BTP.

Marc Béchet, Domain Lead ERP Platform & Services, Roche, said "Partnering with Infosys and SAP on our strategic ASPIRE program is a game-changer for Roche. By harnessing the advanced capabilities of a digital core built on SAP S/4HANA, SAP BTP, and comprehensive solutions together with AI technologies, we are building a simplified, harmonized, and standardized digital backbone that is transforming our business processes. As we roll out our ASPIRE program globally, we're modernizing our IT landscape to unlock valuable data-driven insights and solutions, propelling Roche towards becoming an AI enabled enterprise."

Jan Bungert, Chief Revenue Officer for SAP Business AI, SAP SE said, "Business AI is the biggest technology opportunity of the 21st century. The joint value proposition that Infosys brings in collaboration with SAP, will help enterprises realize the transformative power of SAP S/4HANA Cloud and Business AI through a guided approach - helping to turn AI proof-of-concepts into tangible business outcomes more quickly. Infosys, a RISE with SAP Validated Partner, has proven experience in large enterprise engagements and has demonstrated that their implementation approach is aligned with our RISE with SAP Methodology that's designed to help customers drive accelerated time to value."

Dinesh Rao, EVP and Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said, "The rise of AI is a transformative force that companies are incorporating across all aspects of business. With Infosys Topaz for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, enterprises have a unique opportunity to leverage the power of AI upfront in the transformation blueprint and leapfrog to an AI-first enterprise. For companies embarking on the move from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the AI suite will significantly fast track the adoption journey. We are delighted to collaborate with SAP to help our joint customers drive innovation, enhance resilience, and create sustainable value."

