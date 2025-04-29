W5 Solutions AB: W5 Solutions Appoints Joachim Hammersland as Deputy CEO

W5 Solutions has today appointed Joachim Hammersland as the new Deputy CEO alongside his role as Head of Business Area Power. Joachim has been with W5 since 2024 and now succeeds Robert Dahlqvist, who is retiring.

"I am pleased to announce Joachim Hammersland as the new Deputy CEO of W5. Joachim will, in addition to his role as Head of Business Area Power, be able to contribute further to group-wide matters. At the same time, I would like to extend my deepest and warmest thanks to Robert Dahlqvist for his visionary leadership, commitment, and invaluable contributions since the founding of the company," says Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO of W5 Solutions.



About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions' vision is to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Training, Power, and Integration are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Carnegie Investment Bank AB is the company's Certified Advisor.

