Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 22 April to 22 April 2025
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
22/04/2025
FR0010313833
2000
61,5962
XPAR
TOTAL
2 000
61,5962
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250429130955/en/
Contacts:
Arkema