Atlas Copco AB: Report from Atlas Copco's Annual General Meeting 2025

Nacka, Sweden, April 29, 2025: Atlas Copco AB on Tuesday April 29 held its Annual General Meeting, chaired by Hans Stråberg, Chair of the Board of Directors.

The income statements and the balance sheets of the parent company and the Group were approved, together with the Board's proposal for profit distribution. The Board of Directors and the President & CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024.

The proposed dividend of SEK 3.00 per share is to be paid in two instalments. The first instalment amount will be SEK 1.50 and the second instalment amount will be SEK 1.50. The record date for the first instalment is May 2, 2025 and for the second instalment October 21, 2025. The first instalment is expected to be distributed by Euroclear on May 7, 2025 and the second instalment on October 24, 2025.

Nine Board members were elected. Jumana Al-Sibai, Johan Forssell, Heléne Mellquist, Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, Vagner Rego, Gordon Riske, Karin Rådström, Hans Stråberg and Peter Wallenberg Jr.

Hans Stråberg was re-elected as Chair of the Board.

The Board of Directors' fee was approved as follows:

Remuneration of SEK 3,900,000 (3,400,000) to the chair and SEK 1,265,000 (1,100,000) each to the other Board members not employed by the Company. To the chair of the Audit Committee SEK 465,000 (450,000) and SEK 290,000 (280,000) each to the other members. To the chair of the Remuneration Committee SEK 182,000 (175,000) and SEK 135,000 (130,000) each to the other members, and remuneration of SEK 135,000 (130,000) to each Board member who, in addition to the above, participates in a committee in accordance with a decision of the Board of Directors. Remuneration (per meeting) for physical attendance at Board meetings in Sweden for Board members residing in Europe, but outside the Nordic countries, is EUR 2,000, and for Board members residing outside Europe, is USD 4,000.

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal allowing Board members to receive half of the board fee in the form of synthetic shares and the remaining part in cash. The Annual General Meeting also approved that the obligation of the Company to pay an amount corresponding to the synthetic shares shall be hedged through the purchase of own series A shares.

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Ernst & Young AB as the Company's auditing company.

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal of the Board of Directors remuneration report 2024 and a performance-based personnel option plan for 2025.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board to decide on the purchase of own series A shares, in order to fulfill obligations related to the performance-based stock option plan for 2025 and to the part of the board fee that consists of synthetic shares. The Board was authorized to sell shares in order to fulfill obligations related to the performance stock option plans for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 and to cover costs related to synthetic shares to the Board of Directors.

A statutory Board meeting was held after the Annual General Meeting. Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, Chair, Johan Forssell, Hans Stråberg and Heléne Mellquist were elected to serve on the Audit Committee. Hans Stråberg, Chair, Gordon Riske and Peter Wallenberg Jr were elected as members of the Remuneration Committee.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be published on the Company's website: www.atlascopcogroup.com/agm

