WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors is recalling 721,000 vehicles globally including nearly 600,000 in the U.S. due to a manufacturing defect in its 6.2-liter V8 engines that could result in sudden engine failure and an increased risk of accidents.The recall, announced Tuesday, affects select 2021 to 2024 models of the Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, and Tahoe, as well as GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL.The issue stems from potential defects in the crankshaft or connecting rod bearings, which may lead to severe engine damage or loss of propulsion while driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation earlier this year after receiving widespread reports of failures.GM has since identified over 28,000 potentially related incidents in the U.S., including more than 14,000 cases of reported power loss. The company also acknowledged 12 crashes and 12 injuries that may be linked to the defect, though most injuries were minor and not crash-related.To resolve the issue, GM will inspect affected vehicles at dealerships and, if necessary, repair or replace the engines at no cost. Vehicles that pass inspection will receive a higher-viscosity oil, a new oil cap and filter, and a revised owner's manual insert.GM noted that it addressed the root cause in manufacturing around June 2023. Vehicles built between March 2021 and May 2024 remain under recall. The automaker emphasized that customer safety remains its top priority and urged vehicle owners to contact dealers promptly for inspection and service.