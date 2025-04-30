Aperam - First quarter 2025 results: "Solid -2

DJ Aperam - First quarter 2025 results: "Solid start into 2025 despite lack of economic tailwind"

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results Aperam - First quarter 2025 results: "Solid start into 2025 despite lack of economic tailwind" 30-Apr-2025 / 06:58 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First quarter 2025 results1 "Solid start into 2025 despite lack of economic tailwind" Luxembourg, April 30, 2025 (07:00 CEST) - Aperam S.A. (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM, NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Highlights -- Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 1.7x in Q1 2025 compared to 1.2x in Q4 2024 -- Shipments of 575 thousand tonnes in Q1 2025, 14% increase compared to shipments of 505 thousand tonnes in Q4 2024 -- Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 86 million in Q1 2025, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 116 million in Q4 2024 -- Net result and Basic earnings per share - Excluding Universal2, Pro Forma net income of EUR 7 million and Pro Forma Basic earnings per share of EUR 0.09 in Q1 2025 - Net loss of EUR (18) million and Basic earnings per share of EUR (0.24) in Q1 2025, compared to Net income of EUR 12 million and Basic earnings per share of EUR 0.17 in Q4 2024 -- Free cash flow before dividend amounted to EUR (574) million in Q1 2025, after EUR (415) million1a paid for the acquisition of Universal, compared to EUR 146 million in Q4 2024 -- Net financial debt of EUR 1,235 million as of March 31, 2025, including EUR 517 million for the absorption of the enterprise value of Universal, compared to EUR 544 million as of December 31, 2024

Strategic initiatives

-- Leadership Journey®3 Phase 5: Gains reached EUR 21 million in Q1 2025 and a cumulative EUR 116 million versus target gains of EUR 200 million over the period 2024 to 2026

Prospects[1]b

-- Q2 2025 adjusted EBITDA is expected at a higher level versus Q1 2025 -- We expect Q2 2025 net financial debt to decrease Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "While the start to the year was full of political surprises Aperam delivered as promised. We closed the acquisition of Universal in record time, and our quarterly earnings, cash flow and debt numbers fully matched guidance. Reliable projections for the remainder of the year are challenging in the current volatile environment. What we can promise is a flexible and resilient company that lives up to its track record of delivering shareholder value. Universal strengthens and stabilizes our earnings profile but it also makes generating cash for paying the dividend and reducing leverage - now our number one financial priority."

Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q1 25 Q4 24 Q1 24 Sales 1,658 1,471 1,657 Operating income / (loss) (11) 64 (3) Net income / (loss) attributable to equity holders of the parent (18) 12 (19) Basic earnings per share (EUR) (0.24) 0.17 (0.26) Diluted earnings per share (EUR) (0.24) 0.17 (0.26) Free cash flow before dividend (574) 146 (141) Net Financial Debt (at the end of the period) 1,235 544 674 Adj. EBITDA 86 116 55 Exceptional items(1) (36) 2 - EBITDA 50 118 55 Adj. EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 150 230 94 EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 87 234 94 Shipments (000t) 575 505 585

(1) In Q1 2025, exceptional items primarily relate to the non-cash reversal of the fair value adjustment of inventories related to the acquisition of Universal.

Health & Safety results

Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 1.7x in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 1.2x in the fourth quarter of 2024.

It is with deepest regret that we deplore the loss of a Universal employee in a fatal accident on 17 March 2025 at the newly acquired facility of Dunkirk, NY, United States.

Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending March 31, 2025

Sales for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 12.7% at EUR 1,658 million, compared to EUR 1,471 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Shipments increased from 505 thousand tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 575 thousand tonnes in the first quarter of 2025, due to seasonally higher steel, scrap and charcoal shipments.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased during the quarter to EUR 86 million (excluding an exceptional loss of EUR (36) million) from EUR 116 million (excluding an exceptional gain of EUR 2 million). Major drivers were a negative valuation effect, price & mix effect and seasonally lower shipments in Brazil, partly balanced by the first time consolidation of Universal.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (61) million for the first quarter of 2025.

Aperam had an operating loss for the first quarter of 2025 of EUR (11) million compared to an operating income of EUR 64 million for the previous quarter.

Financing costs, net, including the FX and derivatives result for the first quarter of 2025 were EUR (22) million. Cash cost of financing was EUR (15) million during the quarter.

Income tax benefit for the first quarter of 2025 was EUR 17 million.

The Pro Forma net result for the first quarter of 2025, excluding Universal contribution, was a profit of EUR 7 million. The net result for the first quarter of 2025 was a loss of EUR (18) million, compared to a profit of EUR 12 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cash flows from operations for the first quarter of 2025 were negative at EUR (105) million, including a working capital increase of EUR 161 million. CAPEX for the first quarter was EUR (45) million.

Free cash flow before dividend for the first quarter of 2025 was negative at EUR (574) million, compared to an amount of EUR 146 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

During the first quarter of 2025, cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 36 million, fully consisting of dividends.

Operating segment results analysis

Stainless & Electrical Steel (1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q1 25 Q4 24 Q1 24 Sales 1,069 994 1,022 Adjusted EBITDA 28 42 6 Exceptional items - 11 - EBITDA 28 53 6 Depreciation & amortization (27) (28) (27) Operating income / (loss) 1 25 (21) Steel shipments (000t) 421 401 415 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 2,417 2,382 2,358

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had sales of EUR 1,069 million for the first quarter of 2025. This represents a 7.5% increase compared to sales of EUR 994 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Steel shipments during the first quarter were 421 thousand tonnes, an increase of 5.0% compared to shipments of 401 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. Shipments in Brazil were seasonally lower but reached a solid level. In Europe shipments improved seasonally. Average steel selling prices for the Stainless & Electrical Steel segment increased by 1.5% compared to the previous quarter.

The segment generated an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 28 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 42 million (excluding an exceptional gain of EUR 11 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024. EBITDA decreased due to intensive pricing pressure in Europe.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (27) million for the first quarter of 2025.

The Stainless & Electrical Steel division had an operating profit of EUR 1 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to an operating profit of EUR 25 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Services & Solutions (1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q1 25 Q4 24 Q1 24 Sales 643 553 616 EBITDA 13 4 15 Depreciation, amortization & impairment (4) (5) (4) Operating income / (loss) 9 (1) 11 Steel shipments (000t) 207 169 201 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 2,968 3,071 2,936

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Services & Solutions segment had sales of EUR 643 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 16.3% compared to sales of EUR 553 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Steel shipments were 207 thousand tonnes compared to 169 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. Average steel selling prices for the Services & Solutions' segment were 3.4% lower during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

The segment generated an EBITDA of EUR 13 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to an EBITDA of EUR 4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. EBITDA increased due to higher margins and higher volumes which were partially compensated by negative valuation effect.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (4) million for the first quarter of 2025.

The Services & Solutions segment had an operating income of EUR 9 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to an operating loss of EUR (1) million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2025 00:58 ET (04:58 GMT)

DJ Aperam - First quarter 2025 results: "Solid -2-

Alloys & Specialties(1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q1 25 Q4 24 Q1 24 Sales 284 218 282 Adjusted EBITDA 29 27 24 Exceptional items (36) - - EBITDA (7) 27 24 Depreciation, amortization & impairment (9) (3) (3) Operating income / (loss) (16) 24 21 Steel shipments (000t) 15 10 11 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 17,745 20,494 25,483

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Alloys & Specialties segment had sales of EUR 284 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 30.3% compared to EUR 218 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Steel shipments increased by 50.0% during the first quarter of 2025 at 15 thousand tonnes due to the first-time consolidation of Universal. Average steel selling prices for the Alloys & Specialties' segment were 13.4% lower during the first quarter of 2024.

The Alloys & Specialties segment achieved Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 29 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to EUR 27 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA increased due the first-time consolidation of Universal.

The segment recognized an exceptional loss of EUR (36) million mainly due to the non-cash reversal of the fair value adjustment of inventories related to the acquisition of Universal.

The Alloys & Specialties segment achieved EBITDA of EUR (7) million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to EUR 27 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the first quarter of 2025 was EUR (9) million.

The Alloys & Specialties segment had an operating loss of EUR (16) million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to an operating income of EUR 24 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Recycling & Renewables (1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q1 25 Q4 24 Q1 24 Sales 456 404 483 Adjusted EBITDA 16 41 18 Exceptional items - (9) - EBITDA 16 32 18 Depreciation & amortization (21) (18) (24) Operating income / (loss) (5) 14 (6) Shipments (000t) 356 312 343 Average selling price (EUR/t) 1,281 1,295 1,408

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Recycling & Renewables segment had sales of EUR 456 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 12.9% compared to EUR 404 million sales for the fourth quarter of 2024. Shipments increased by 14.1% during the first quarter of 2025 to 356 thousand tonnes. Average selling prices for the Recycling & Renewables' segment were 1.1% lower during the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased during the quarter to EUR 16 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 41 million (excluding an exceptional loss of EUR (9) million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA due to lower selling prices and negative valuation effect.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the first quarter of 2025 was EUR (21) million.

The Recycling & Renewables segment had an operating loss of EUR (5) million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to an operating income of EUR 14 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Recent developments during the quarter

-- On March 6, 2025, Aperam proudly announced its inclusion in the prestigious 2025 Clean200 list byCorporate Knights. Ranked 81st among the world's 200 most sustainable companies, Aperam stands as one of theleaders in sustainable stainless steel and alloys production.

-- On March 19, 2025, Aperam and International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Groupannounced partnering to advance sustainability in the steel industry through a financing package to supportAperam's decarbonization efforts through the production of sustainably-produced charcoal, a renewable fuel forsteel manufacturing (instead of commonly used coke). This financing aligns with IFC's broader strategy to promotethe sustainability of the steel industry.

-- On March 28, 2025, Aperam announced the launch of its new straightening & cutting line at its AperamAlloys Imphy site to meet rising demand in the LNG market.

-- On April 2, 2025, Aperam announced the publication of its Annual Report 2024 (Link).

-- On April 3, 2025, in preparation of the upcoming quarterly results release scheduled for Wednesday, 30April 2025, Aperam confirmed to market participants the ongoing guidance, the drivers of earnings and the events tobe taken into account.

-- On April 4, 2025, Aperam announced the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General Meetingof shareholders to be held on May 6, 2025.

Investor conference call / webcast

Pre-recorded management comments are available as from publication of this earnings release on our website at www.aperam.com, section Investors > Reports & Presentations > Quarterly results > Q1-2025 (Link to Q1 2025 management podcast).

Aperam management will host a conference call / webcast for members of the investment community to discuss the financial performance of the quarter under report at the following time:

Date New York London Luxembourg Wednesday, 08:00 13:00 14:00 30 April 2025

Link to the webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/aperam-2025-q1

To join the conference call a registration is necessary to receive dial-in-numbers and an individual passcode:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=3801344&linkSecurityString= 9528b2500

Contacts

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: IR@aperam.com Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Forward-looking statements

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about Aperam and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target" or similar expressions. Although Aperam's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Aperam's securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Aperam, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Aperam's filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). Aperam undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. APERAM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

March 31, December 31, March 31, (in million of EURO) 2025 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash & cash equivalents (C) 185 216 207 Inventories, trade receivables and trade payables 1,832 1,499 1,690 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 200 157 148 Total Current Assets & Working Capital 2,217 1,872 2,045 Goodwill and intangible assets 523 427 449 Property, plant and equipment (incl. Biological assets) 2,290 2,051 2,114 Investments in associates, joint ventures and other 5 4 8

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2025 00:58 ET (04:58 GMT)