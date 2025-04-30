SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Santander reported a record attributable profit of 3.40 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025, a 19% increase from last year due to record net fee income and lower costs. Earnings per share was 0.21 euros, up 26%. Underlying profit to the parent was 3.40 billion euros, up 19%.Revenue rose 1% to 15.5 billion euros. Santander added nine million customers, bringing the total to 175 million. Total income increased 1%, or up 5% in constant euros, to 15.54 billion euros. Net interest income was flat, or up 4% in constant euros, excluding Argentina.Santander is on track to meet its 2025 targets with approximately 62 billion euros revenue, and mid-high single digit growth net fee income in constant euros.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX