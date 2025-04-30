BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The Nemetschek Group on Wednesday posted higher profit in its first quarter, helped by a 26 percent growth in revenues. The company's adjusted income also rose from last year. Further, it reiterated the guidance for fiscal 2025.The German software solutions provider reported net income of 44.9 million euros or 0.39 euro per share in the first quarter, up 5.5 percent from 42.5 million euros or 0.37 euro per share in the same period last year.Earnings, excluding amortization of purchase price allocation or PPA, came in at 52.6 million euros or 0.46 euro per share, a 11.3 percent increase from 47.3 million euros or 0.41 euro per share in the year-ago quarter.During the three-month period, group revenues climbed to 282.8 million euros from 223.9 million euros in the previous-year quarter. The main contributors to the revenue growth were good performances in subscription and SaaS models segments.The company's annual recurring revenue or ARR surged 37 percent to 1.04 billion euros from 743.6 million euros in the same period last year.EBITDA for the period rose 18.2 percent to 80.7 million euros from 68.3 million euros a year ago.Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025. It continues to expect a currency-adjusted revenue growth for the Nemetschek Group (including GoCanvas) in a range between 17 percent and 19 percent. This includes an M&A-related revenue contribution from the acquisition of GoCanvas of around 350 basis points.The EBITDA margin for the Nemetschek Group, including the dilutive effect of GoCanvas, is expected to be around 31 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX