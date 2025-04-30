MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German chemical company Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) on Wednesday reported a loss in its first quarter compared to prior year's profit with slightly lower sales amid weak market environment.Further, the company maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook, noting that developments in international trade relations, particularly the current tariff conflicts, pose a considerable risk for economic growth. The repercussions of these conflicts on WACKER's business cannot be reliably determined at present, the firm said.Looking ahead, for the year, the company continues to expect Group sales to range between 6.1 billion euros and 6.4 billion euros, with increase in all regions and business divisions. Annual EBITDA is still projected to come to between 700 million euros and 900 million euros, with an EBITDA margin at the prior-year level.Selling prices in the current year would be slightly below the previous year, while volumes are set to increase considerably, particularly for specialty products in the chemical divisions and at Polysilicon.Christian Hartel, President & CEO of Wacker Chemie, said, 'Weak economic conditions continue to impact the ordering behavior of many customers. What is more, current US trade policy has caused considerable uncertainty on the markets in recent weeks.'In the first quarter, net loss was 3.4 million euros or 0.16 euro per share, compared to prior uear's profit of 48.4 million euros or 0.89 euro per share.Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT fell 99.4 percent to 0.4 million euros from last year's 63 million euros. The corresponding EBIT margin was 0.0 percent, lower than 4.2 percent a year ago.EBITDA declined 26.1 percent from last year to 127 million euros, primarily due to lower solar-grade polysilicon volumes.Group sales edged down 0.8 percent to 1.478 billion euros from 1.490 billion euros last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX