Usain Bolt features as first podcast guest with untold stories in new podcast launch

Global sports company PUMA launches the 'Go Wild Podcast' as the brand continues to amplify its 'Go Wild' philosophy. The first initial episodes are hosted by sprint and hurdle legend Colin Jackson and will feature intimate interviews with a collective of high-profile ambassadors, athletes, and influencers associated with PUMA also known as The PUMA Wild Ones who embody PUMA's philosophy to Go Wild by fearlessly redefining their fields in sport.

The first episode begins with a compelling conversation between Colin Jackson and the fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt, in a 30-minute sit-down interview. Listeners can expect an upbeat and playful conversation, diving into moments of triumph, emotional highs, and breakthroughs that have defined Bolt's extraordinary career, including overcoming lows such as the infamous 2011 disqualification.

The Go Wild Podcast delves into both sport and lifestyle, with conversations rooted in authenticity, courage, and self-expression. Through these podcast stories, PUMA aims to connect with its audience on a deeper level, embracing the aspirations of a new generation.

Julie Legrand, Global Senior Director Brand Strategy and Communication at PUMA, says: "The launch of our new Go Wild Podcast allows our audience to delve deeper into PUMA's brand DNA, told through the lens of inspiring individuals who truly embody PUMA's philosophy. At PUMA, we want to champion the individuals who have the courage to be themselves, and this first episode with Usain Bolt can do this perfectly. With more intimate conversations on the Go Wild podcast, we aim to inspire a new generation to embrace boldness, authenticity, and self-expression."

Following the launch of PUMA's largest global brand campaign to date in March, which champions the courage to be yourself and the joy of sport, the Go Wild Podcast delves into the personal journeys of those who embody this philosophy.

Episodes will feature as part of a wider Go Wild content series by PUMA, which will roll out full-profile video content on notable figures in sport and culture, alongside content at major global sporting events this year such as the Boston Marathon and the Women's Football Euro Championship.

To watch the first full Go Wild Podcast episode with Colin Jackson and Usain Bolt, visit here, and to see more on the Go Wild global brand campaign, visit www.puma.com or follow our journey on social media @PUMA.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA is committed to redefining sport and self-expression, empowering athletes and consumers to perform at their best while staying true to who they are. With a focus on innovation, authenticity, and joy, PUMA continues to push the boundaries of performance and sports-style. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

