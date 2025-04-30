Hilbert Group Announces Launch of Tokenized Bitcoin Yield Product and Platform Expansion Named Syntetika

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B), in partnership with Galactica.com , announces the launch of a Bitcoin-native yield product on its new platform Syntetika . Syntetika constitutes both a trading venue and a tokenization platform and entails a substantial expansion and a strategic renaming of A360, where the new name directly reflects the syntethic exposures that will be trading on the platform.

Syntetika will offer trading of both tokenized funds, tokenized Real-World-Assets (RWAs) and other native crypto assets.

The first token to be launched on the platform, hBTC - as in Hilbert BTC, brings a groundbreaking solution for decentralized, compliant Bitcoin yield generation. The structure enables users to not only hold synthetic Bitcoin but also to earn a risk managed yield on their Bitcoins - bridging Bitcoin's role as a store of value with DeFi's yield opportunities.

The Syntetika platform will also introduce SYNT tokens - an expansion of A360's original Real-World Asset (RWA) program. Syntetika will enable the fully compliant, decentralized trading of tokenized real-world assets, including fractionalized ownership of leading pre-IPO shares such as SpaceX and OpenAI , using crypto as settlement.

Syntetika will generate revenues in 5 ways:

By charging trading fees on each transaction on the platform. By charging a fraction of all yields offered on the platform. Syntetika will be an additional source of Assets Under Management (AUM) for Hilbert Group's fund products with associated management and performance fees. By charging clients for tokenizing their assets on the platform. By charging a lending/borrowing fee on the tokenized assets on the platform.

The new platform leverages Galactica's Identity Virtual Machine (IVM), a cutting-edge infrastructure that ensures full regulatory compliance without sacrificing user privacy. Galactica's compliance stack is critical to enabling seamless institutional and retail adoption of both Bitcoin-native products and tokenized RWAs.

The new platform will be gradually rolled out over the coming months, starting with the launch of the hBTC tokens, followed by the deployment of SYNT tokens and additional features.

Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, comments:

"Bitcoin yield is one of DeFi's most untapped opportunities. There is a huge demand for a risk managed yield on Bitcoin and with Syntetika, we are positioning Hilbert at the crossroads of two major crypto trends: Bitcoin financialization and RWA tokenization. We are proud to push the boundaries of compliant crypto innovation."

Mike Sarvodaya, Co-founder and CEO of Galactica, adds:

"We are stoked to build an entire tokenization platform together with Hilbert Group. Our compliance-first technology is built to power both Bitcoin yield and RWA tokenization. Together, we are redefining what's possible for regulated on-chain finance."

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

