Zoomlion Reports Strong Q1 2025 Growth with Increasing International Revenue and Related Diversified Industries Development

CHANGSHA, China, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion" or "the Company"; 1157.HK), a global leader in construction machinery, announced robust first-quarter 2025 financial results on the evening of April 29, 2025. The Company posted significant year-over-year gains in operating income, net profit, and operating cash flow, with solid international performance and accelerated growth across both international and related diversified business segments..

The Company reported operating income of 12.12 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2025, up 2.9% year-over-year. Net profit attributable to the parent company rose 54% to 1.41 billion yuan. Net operating cash flow reached 740 million yuan, an increase of 141% from the same period last year.

International revenue jumped 15.2% from the previous year to 6.57 billion yuan in Q1, accounting for 54.2% of total revenue, an increase of 5.77 percentage points year-over-year. Continued growth highlights Zoomlion's competitive strengths and the success of its distinctive globalization strategy. In Q1, it launched operations at more than 30 outlets and 12 service parts warehouses in countries including the UK, Germany, South Korea, Turkey, Indonesia, and Peru, among others. It also invested in the construction of a smart factory in Hungary and the second phase of its German facility. Once operational, the Company's production capacity in Europe will reach almost 10 billion yuan, making it the most comprehensively localized Chinese manufacturer in Europe.

As of the end of the first quarter, the Company had over 430 outlets and more than 220 service parts warehouses globally, along with approximately 7,300 overseas employees, including around 4,600 local workers. Additionally, Zoomlion is strengthening partnerships with local financial institutions worldwide to offer more financial services to global customers. The Company's business now spans 170 countries and regions, and its balanced, resilient global operations help mitigate risks from policy changes in individual markets. Zoomlion has also laid a strong foundation for stable long-term growth and a broader footprint in international markets.

Zoomlion's traditional businesses, including concrete and crane machinery, exceeded expectations, while related diversified sectors such as aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, mining equipment, and agricultural machinery showed strong momentum.

Zoomlion continues to invest in next-generation technologies, focusing on both foundational research and cutting-edge fields such as AI, cloud computing, and IoT. The Company leads the industry in digital tech patent applications and is building a future industrial ecosystem. Its future-focused innovations and platform strategy are expected to reshape competitive dynamics in the construction equipment industry.

With a globally diversified structure, growing international demand, and commitment to innovation, Zoomlion is well-positioned to accelerate growth and enhance its global leadership in 2025 and beyond.

