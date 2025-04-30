LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L), a supplier of specialist insulation and building products, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter reported revenues were 1 percent lower than last year, while like-for-like revenues increased.The company said its trading in April 2025 to date has continued in line with the trends seen in the first quarter.In its trading update, ahead of its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, the company reported revenues of 636 million pounds in the quarter. SIG noted that weak revenues reflected an impact of 2 percent in aggregate from working days and exchange rates, as well as a 1 percent impact from branch closures over the last year.Group like-for-like or LFL sales growth was 2 percent in the quarter, reflecting continued market outperformance, combined with some further stabilisation of market demand. LFL volumes in the quarter were up 3 percent.All geographies reported positive LFL growth, excluding France. UK revenues were 283 million pounds, up 4 percent on LFL basis from last year.EU revenues were flat at 353 million pounds as weakness in France offset growth in other regions.Looking ahead, SIG said its fiscal 2025 outlook remains unchanged as market conditions to date are as expected.The company said, 'We continue to believe that, to the extent there is the start of a recovery within 2025, it is more likely to drive demand in the second half of the year.'The company plans to publish its first-half results on August 5.On the London Stock Exchange, SIG shares were losing around 0.4 percent to trade at 14.35 pence.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX