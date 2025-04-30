TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MTU) Wednesday said it has raised its profit outlook for the full year following reversals of loan loss provisions and the strong performance of Morgan Stanley, the company's equity method investee.The company now expects profit for the full year to be 1860 billion yen, up from the previous outlook of 1750 billion yen guided earlier.Additionally, Mitsubishi UFJ has increased its year-end dividend forecast for fiscal 2025 to 39 yen per share from 35 yen per share.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX