LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
The Diverse Income Trust plc
30th April 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 29thApril 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
29th April 2025 99.10p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 96.71p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
