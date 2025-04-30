Alkermes plc: New Survey Provides Insights into Diagnosis and Treatment Journey for People Living With Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)

- Survey Respondents Reported That AUD Diagnosis and Decision to Seek Treatment Were Driven by Negative Consequences of Drinking -

DUBLIN, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new online survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Alkermes, Inc., a subsidiary of Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), sought to understand utilization of and experiences with treatment among 300 adults between ages 21-64 who self-identify as having been diagnosed with alcohol use disorder (AUD) by a healthcare provider. The survey showed that the path to AUD diagnosis can be challenging and often driven by negative consequences, but treatment may positively impact people living with AUD. The survey is part of Alkermes' ongoing commitment to understanding the unique needs of people who are living with a substance use disorder and supporting increased disease state awareness and education. This data builds on research Alkermes previously conducted with The Harris Poll exploring patterns related to heavy drinking and diagnosis.

AUD is a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational or health consequences. A person living with AUD often needs to drink greater amounts of alcohol to experience its effect and experiences withdrawal symptoms after stopping alcohol use. AUD can affect physical and mental health, and can cause problems with family, friends and work.1 According to the U.S. 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, approximately 28 million adults ages 18 and older had AUD in the past year,2 but only about 2 million received treatment-which could include inpatient or outpatient care, prescription medication and/or professional counseling-for alcohol use in the past year.3

"Despite increased awareness of AUD, many individuals living with this condition still struggle with stigma and feelings of shame, which can make it challenging to seek help. It's important to understand that AUD is a medical condition-both diagnosable and treatable-with a range of effective treatment options, including medical and psychosocial supports," said Sarah Church, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist and Founder and Executive Director of Wholeview in New York, NY. "This survey demonstrates that engaging in treatment can lead to meaningful, positive outcomes and highlights the critical role that healthcare providers play in supporting patients throughout their recovery journey. These findings should motivate all of us to prioritize proactive screening so that individuals can be identified early and connected with medical care and support."

Key findings from the survey include:

The path to AUD diagnosis is influenced by a number of factors and often prompted by negative mental, physical and psychosocial impacts. 47% of respondents were diagnosed as the result of a hospital or emergency room (ER) visit because they were experiencing AUD symptoms or were involved in an alcohol-related incident, such as driving under the influence (DUI) or a car accident. For approximately one-third of respondents, diagnosis was driven by factors including: personal concern about alcohol use and desire to discuss with their healthcare provider (36%); a visit with a healthcare provider about symptoms that ended up being related to their AUD (35%); and concerns or encouragement from a loved one to see a healthcare provider (32%). A majority (79%) of those surveyed responded that they had negative feelings when initially diagnosed, including feeling scared (38%), ashamed (33%), concerned (32%) and embarrassed (32%).

Motivations for seeking treatment and types of treatment people engage in vary over the course of a recovery journey, reflecting the individuality of experience and importance of treatment and support options. 83% of those surveyed agreed i with the statement that "it's difficult to treat/manage AUD through willpower alone". Among those who had ever been treated for AUD, their motivation for seeking treatment included: negative impact of AUD on physical health (39%); negative impact of AUD on mental health (38%); advice from a healthcare provider (36%); advice/encouragement from family/friends (33%); and negative impact of AUD on day-to-day life (31%). Among those surveyed, many had engaged in treatment: 70% reported currently being treated for AUD; 28% reported they have been treated in the past, but are no longer being treated; and 2% indicated that they have never been treated for AUD. Among those who had ever been treated, respondents cited current use of a wide variety of treatment types: 50% were taking prescription medication; 46% were participating in behavioral therapy; 43% were involved in support group therapy; 43% were using alternative treatments; 42% were undergoing detox treatment; 38% were engaged in outpatient rehabilitation; and 32% were engaged in inpatient rehabilitation.

Healthcare providers play a critical role in diagnosis and helping patients navigate the treatment landscape; however, rates of diagnosis from routine screenings remain low. In terms of which healthcare provider diagnosed them, 33% of respondents indicated that they were diagnosed by an addiction specialist and 26% by a primary care physician. 80% of all respondents indicated that they had discussed the use of prescription medication to treat their AUD with a healthcare provider and, among those who currently use prescription medication to treat their AUD, 50% chose their current medication treatment because their healthcare provider recommended it. Only 28% of respondents indicated that they were diagnosed as the result of a screening during a standard healthcare visit.

Treatment has a positive impact on respondents' lives and those currently in treatment report motivation to continue on their path. Among those who had ever been treated for AUD, over half responded that AUD treatment has had a positive ii impact across various aspects of their life, including physical health (61%), overall quality of life (60%), relationships with [their] children (60% iii ), work/career or ability to work (59% iv ), mental health (59%), hobbies/interests (58%), relationship with friends (57%), relationship with spouse/partner (57%), finances (57%), romantic life (57%), and social life (55%). Among those currently being treated for AUD, 96% were satisfied v with their current treatment and 96% were motivated vi to adhere to their current treatment.



"According to 2023 data from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, more than 28 million adults in the U.S. had alcohol use disorder in the past year, underscoring an ongoing crisis in this country. Despite the high prevalence of AUD, treatment rates and awareness of treatment options remain low," said Kanchan Relwani, M.D., Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs at Alkermes. "As a company with a history of leadership in the treatment of substance use disorders, we remain committed to understanding the complex experiences of people living with AUD, including barriers and opportunities along their diagnosis and treatment journey. Our hope is that these insights will deepen our collective understanding of AUD and raise awareness of the barriers keeping people from the care they may need."

i All "agree" percentages represent a sum of the proportion of respondents who selected "somewhat agree" and those who selected "strongly agree" in response to the question asked.

ii All "positive" percentages represent a sum of the proportion of respondents who selected "very positive" and those who selected "somewhat positive" in response to the question asked.

iii Among parents (i.e., adults who are the parent or legal guardian of a child(ren) of any age)

iv Among employed adults (i.e., adults who are full-time, part-time, or self- employed)

vAll "satisfied" percentages represent a sum of the proportion of respondents who selected "very satisfied" and those who selected "somewhat satisfied" in response to the question asked.

vi All "motivated" percentages represent a sum of the proportion of respondents who selected "very motivated" and those who selected "somewhat motivated" in response to the question asked.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted online in the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Alkermes, Inc. from August 15 - 27, 2024 among 300 adults between the ages of 21-64 who had been diagnosed with alcohol use disorder (AUD) or alcohol dependence. Raw data were not weighted and are therefore only representative of the individuals who completed the survey. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in Harris Poll surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within ± 5.6 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest.

All sample surveys and polls, whether or not they use probability sampling, are subject to other multiple sources of error which are most often not possible to quantify or estimate, including but not limited to coverage error, error associated with nonresponse, error associated with question wording and response options, and post-survey weighting and adjustments.

For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact mediainfo@alkermes.com.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. It works with clients in three primary areas: building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. One of the longest running surveys in the U.S., The Harris Poll has tracked public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Stagwell, the challenger holding company built to transform marketing.

