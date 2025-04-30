Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
30.04.25
08:02 Uhr
1,780 Euro
-0,010
-0,56 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8001,90019:42
Dow Jones News
30.04.2025 18:21 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 
30-Apr-2025 / 16:48 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing  GB00B012TP20 
shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                            X 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name                                FIL Limited 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       Hamilton, Bermuda 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:     23-Jan-2024 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):           27-Jan-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                            % of voting rights 
                % of voting rights   through financial   Total of both Total number of voting 
                attached to shares   instruments      in % (8.A +  rights held in issuer (8.A 
                (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B)     + 8.B) vii 
                            2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 10.000000        1.087600       11.087600   24273874 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if        9.830000        0.212000       10.042000 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
reached ^viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of    Number of voting rights ^ix  % of voting rights 
shares 
ISIN code (if    Direct      Indirect   Direct                Indirect 
possible)      (DTR5.1)     (DTR5.2.1)  (DTR5.1)               (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B012TP20             21892873                      10.000000 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A    21892873            10.000000% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/    Number of voting rights that may be   % of voting 
instrument      date ^x  Conversion    acquired if the instrument is      rights 
                Period ^xi    exercised/converted. 
 
                SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                Exercise/  Physical 
Type of financial  Expiration Conversion or cash  Number of voting rights      % of voting 
instrument     date ^x   Period ^xi Settlement                  rights 
                      ^xii 
CFD                     Cash    2381001              1.087600 
                      SUBTOTAL  2381001              1.087600% 
                      8.B.2 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
FIL Limited  FIL Limited  10.000000         1.087600               11.087600% 
       FIL Financial 
FIL Limited  Services    10.000000         1.087600               11.087600% 
       Holdings 
       Limited 
       FIL Financial 
FIL Limited  Services    10.000000         1.087600               11.087600% 
       Holdings 2 
       Limited 
FIL Limited  FIL Holdings  10.000000         1.087600               11.087600% 
       (UK) Limited 
       FIL 
FIL Limited  Investments  10.000000         1.087600               11.087600% 
       International 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
 
 
Place of completion Dublin, Ireland 
           27-Jan-2025 
Date of completion

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  385713 
EQS News ID:  2128284 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2128284&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2025 11:48 ET (15:48 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.