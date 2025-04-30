DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 30-Apr-2025 / 16:48 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing GB00B012TP20 shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name FIL Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) Hamilton, Bermuda 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 23-Jan-2024 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 27-Jan-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of voting attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + rights held in issuer (8.A (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) + 8.B) vii 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 10.000000 1.087600 11.087600 24273874 or reached Position of previous notification (if 9.830000 0.212000 10.042000 applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached ^viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights ^ix % of voting rights shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B012TP20 21892873 10.000000 SUBTOTAL 8. A 21892873 10.000000% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be % of voting instrument date ^x Conversion acquired if the instrument is rights Period ^xi exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Exercise/ Physical Type of financial Expiration Conversion or cash Number of voting rights % of voting instrument date ^x Period ^xi Settlement rights ^xii CFD Cash 2381001 1.087600 SUBTOTAL 2381001 1.087600% 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold FIL Limited FIL Limited 10.000000 1.087600 11.087600% FIL Financial FIL Limited Services 10.000000 1.087600 11.087600% Holdings Limited FIL Financial FIL Limited Services 10.000000 1.087600 11.087600% Holdings 2 Limited FIL Limited FIL Holdings 10.000000 1.087600 11.087600% (UK) Limited FIL FIL Limited Investments 10.000000 1.087600 11.087600% International 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Place of completion Dublin, Ireland 27-Jan-2025 Date of completion

April 30, 2025 11:48 ET (15:48 GMT)