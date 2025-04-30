Today, voxeljet AG (the "Company") announced that at today's general meeting, the resolution proposal to approve the sale of the business of voxeljet AG to companies affiliated with Anzu Partners LLC ("Anzu") did not receive the required majority of votes. As a result, the transaction announced at the end of last year will not be implemented.

After the general meeting, the Company's main creditor, which is affiliated with Anzu, agreed to provide financial contributions as part of a restructuring plan in accordance with the German Company Stabilization and Restructuring Act ("StaRUG"). Subsequently, the management board and supervisory board of the Company decided to file a restructuring measure in accordance with StaRUG with the Local Court of Munich at short notice.

The planned restructuring measure is aimed at restoring the Company's financial capability. A targeted realignment of the capital structure is intended to improve the short-term liquidity situation, reduce the debt burden and strengthen the equity base.

The restructuring plan provides for an adjustment of the promissory note loans granted by the main creditor. This includes a debt waiver totaling EUR 3,500,000, of which EUR 500,000 will be waived in the year 2025 and EUR 1,500,000 in each of the years 2026 and 2027. In addition, the annual interest rate will be reduced to 3% p.a. from July 2026 onwards. No interest payments are due between August 2025 and June 2026. The term of the loans will be extended until at least 2030.

The restructuring plan also provides for a simplified reduction of the share capital of voxeljet AG to zero. The implementation will result in the exclusion of the current shareholders of voxeljet AG without compensation.

This will be followed by a capital increase excluding shareholders' subscription rights. The new shares will be subscribed by the main creditor as investor, who will contribute new equity capital of EUR 2,500,000 as part of the capital increase.

The planned measures on the debt and equity side are designed to position the company for long-term competitiveness and economic viability.

Since it is not predominantly likely that the capital measures envisaged in the restructuring plan will obtain the necessary approval of the general meeting (at least 75% of the share capital present), the restructuring plan shall be implemented in accordance with StaRUG.

On this basis, the Company will work with its advisors to prepare further documentation at short notice. The implementation of the agreement on the restructuring plan will remain subject to customary closing conditions.

The preparation, auditing, and publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements of voxeljet AG will only be possible once the implementation of the restructuring plan has been secured. As a result, the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements for 2024 will be delayed and cannot take place until the second half of August 2025 at the earliest.

ABOUT VOXELJET

voxeljet's was founded in 1999 as a spin-off from Technical University Munich (TUM) with a clear vision in mind: to establish a new manufacturing standard by developing new generative processes for the series-production of complex components using 3D printing. In the beginning, operations were launched with four employees at the TUM. Today, we are a globally acting, leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand 3D printed parts to industrial and commercial customers. Components manufactured with the help of voxeljet technology are flying in space, make mobility more efficient and the production of new engineering solutions possible. Visit voxeljet's website www.voxeljet.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, or on Twitter.

