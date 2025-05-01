LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At the 2025 Annual General Meeting, Rio Tinto's Chief Executive Officer Jakob Stausholm stated that the long-term outlook remains positive. He expressed confidence in the company's strategy and objectives to create value now and in the future. Stausholm also highlighted the growing global population and rising energy demand, which is driving an increased need for the materials the company produces.During the meeting, Dominic Barton, Chair of Rio Tinto, shared that the company is on track for 4% production growth this year, primarily supported by the Oyu Tolgoi underground project. Notably, Oyu Tolgoi has a 97.5% Mongolian workforce. To further support local expertise, the South Gobi Underground Mass Mining Institute was recently launched, focusing on advancing engineering, technological, and safety capabilities in the region.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX