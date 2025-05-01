LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) on Thursday reported an improvement in total income for the first quarter, helped by a firm performance by all divisions, especially Data and Analytics.David Schwimmer, CEO of London Stock Exchange Group, said: 'We have started the year strongly, delivering another quarter of good growth. Our Data & Analytics business accelerated further, and Risk Intelligence and FTSE Russell continued to perform well. Our Markets division saw strong broad-based growth against a backdrop of elevated volatility, which has persisted into April reflecting continuing uncertainty around the outlook for financial markets and the global economy more broadly.'For the first quarter, the Group posted total income of 2.354 billion pounds, higher than 2.182 billion pounds recorded for the same period last year. Excluding recoveries, the Group registered total income of 2.261 billion pounds, compared with 2.089 billion pounds in 2024.Income from Data and Analytics was 1.043 billion pounds, higher than 999 million pounds in the previous year.The Group's gross profit stood at 2.046 billion pounds as against 1.893 billion pounds a year ago.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the Group has reaffirmed its outlook. Excluding recoveries, the company continues to expect its total income to grow 6.5 to 7.5 percent on an organic constant currency basis. This includes a boost in Data and Analytics organic growth and more normalized growth at Tradeweb.London Stock Exchange still projects annual constant currency EBITDA margin to increase by 50 to 100 basis points.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX