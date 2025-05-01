The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 30thApril 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

30th April 2025 99.32p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 96.93p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

01stMay 2025