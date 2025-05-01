WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $445 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $313 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $436 million or $2.10 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $445 Mln. vs. $313 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.14 vs. $1.51 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX