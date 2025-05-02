Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP), a major tech player in Europe, has announced that it has completed its acquisition of Aurexia,a management consulting firm specialising in financial services.

The acquisition of Aurexia is in keeping with Sopra Steria's strategy of developing its consulting business with the aim of doubling its size by 2028, at which point consulting would account for at least 12% of the Group's revenue. It bolsters Sopra Steria Next's management consulting activities in financial services by expanding its range of business expertise in this industry as well as its positioning and ability to serve France's leading financial institutions.

With the addition of Aurexia's 140 consultants, this acquisition makes Sopra Steria Next one of France's leading management consultancies in the financial services sector, with over 400 consultants now dedicated to the industry in this country.

Aurexia has been consolidated with effect from 1 May 2025.

