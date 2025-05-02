Anzeige
Orion Oyj: 301,521 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares
Orion Oyj: 301,521 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

Finanznachrichten News

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
2 MAY 2025 at 9.00 EEST


301,521 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 301,521 A shares have been converted into 301,521 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 2 May 2025.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 32,450,742 A shares and 108,683,536 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 757,698,376.

Orion Corporation

René Lindell
CFO 		Olli Huotari
EVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orionpharma.com

Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


