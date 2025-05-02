Orion Oyj: 301,521 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

2 MAY 2025 at 9.00 EEST



301,521 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 301,521 A shares have been converted into 301,521 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 2 May 2025.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 32,450,742 A shares and 108,683,536 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 757,698,376.

Orion Corporation

René Lindell

CFO Olli Huotari

EVP, Corporate Functions





Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orionpharma.com



Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.