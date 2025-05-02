LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson (PSO, PSON.L) reported that its first quarter underlying Group sales were up 1%. The Group noted that all business units are performing in line with expectations. Higher Education underlying sales were up 6%, for the period.Pearson expects sales growth and adjusted operating profit in line with market expectations for 2025. The Group expects low single-digit sales growth in first half with stronger growth in second half. Pearson said, beyond 2025, it is positioned to deliver a mid-single digit underlying sales growth CAGR, and sustained margin improvement.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX