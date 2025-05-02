Pearson plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 2025

LONDON, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson plc held its annual general meeting ("AGM") at 10:30am today. All resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 27 March 2025 were proposed and approved on a poll.
The table below shows the results of the poll for each resolution. As at 6.30pm on 30 April 2025, the Company's issued share capital was 661,685,614 ordinary shares of 25p each. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company were 661,685,614. The proportion of the Company's issued share capital represented by those votes cast is approximately 79.44%.
Resolution
For and Discretionary
% votes cast For and Discretionary
Against
% votes
cast Against
Total votes cast (excluding votes withheld)
% of issued capital voted
Withheld/
Abstentions*
1
To receive the 2024 report and accounts
525,108,863
99.99
73,280
0.01
525,182,143
79.37 %
712,057
2
To declare a final dividend
520,514,099
99.02
5,159,881
0.98
525,673,980
79.44 %
220,221
3
To re-elect Omar Abbosh
525,579,955
99.98
86,908
0.02
525,666,863
79.44 %
227,338
4
To re-elect Sherry Coutu
499,873,806
95.09
25,792,261
4.91
525,666,067
79.44 %
228,133
5
To re-elect Alison Dolan
520,095,364
99.42
3,057,934
0.58
523,153,298
79.06 %
2,740,903
6
To re-elect Alex Hardiman
525,571,009
99.98
91,301
0.02
525,662,310
79.44 %
231,891
7
To re-elect Sally Johnson
524,286,473
99.74
1,371,988
0.26
525,658,461
79.44 %
235,740
8
To re-elect Omid Kordestani
524,009,139
99.69
1,655,282
0.31
525,664,421
79.44 %
229,780
9
To re-elect Esther Lee
523,636,938
99.62
2,008,625
0.38
525,645,563
79.44 %
248,638
10
To re-elect Graeme Pitkethly
524,331,575
99.75
1,329,033
0.25
525,660,608
79.44 %
233,593
11
To re-elect Annette Thomas
524,489,800
99.78
1,176,507
0.22
525,666,307
79.44 %
227,894
12
To re-elect Lincoln Wallen
515,466,071
98.06
10,195,310
1.94
525,661,381
79.44 %
232,728
13
To approve the annual remuneration report
485,861,331
92.43
39,779,388
7.57
525,640,719
79.44 %
253,482
14
To re-appoint the auditors
525,573,211
99.98
95,026
0.02
525,668,237
79.44 %
225,964
15
To determine the remuneration of the auditors
525,582,453
99.99
74,198
0.01
525,656,651
79.44 %
237,459
16
To authorise the company to allot ordinary shares
497,356,326
94.62
28,262,253
5.38
525,618,579
79.44 %
269,101
17
To waive the pre-emption rights
519,036,238
99.29
3,725,142
0.71
522,761,380
79.00 %
3,126,301
18
To waive the pre-emption rights - additional percentage
517,718,420
99.04
5,021,944
0.96
522,740,364
79.00 %
3,147,317
19
To authorise the company to purchase its own shares
518,733,869
98.69
6,865,162
1.31
525,599,031
79.43 %
288,650
20
To approve the holding of general meetings on 14 clear days' notice
504,125,370
95.91
21,480,882
4.09
525,606,252
79.43 %
287,949
* Votes withheld are not legal votes.
In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
