Pearson plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 2025

LONDON, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson plc held its annual general meeting ("AGM") at 10:30am today. All resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 27 March 2025 were proposed and approved on a poll.

The table below shows the results of the poll for each resolution. As at 6.30pm on 30 April 2025, the Company's issued share capital was 661,685,614 ordinary shares of 25p each. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company were 661,685,614. The proportion of the Company's issued share capital represented by those votes cast is approximately 79.44%.



Resolution For and Discretionary % votes cast For and Discretionary Against % votes cast Against Total votes cast (excluding votes withheld) % of issued capital voted Withheld/ Abstentions* 1 To receive the 2024 report and accounts 525,108,863 99.99 73,280 0.01 525,182,143 79.37 % 712,057 2 To declare a final dividend 520,514,099 99.02 5,159,881 0.98 525,673,980 79.44 % 220,221 3 To re-elect Omar Abbosh 525,579,955 99.98 86,908 0.02 525,666,863 79.44 % 227,338 4 To re-elect Sherry Coutu 499,873,806 95.09 25,792,261 4.91 525,666,067 79.44 % 228,133 5 To re-elect Alison Dolan 520,095,364 99.42 3,057,934 0.58 523,153,298 79.06 % 2,740,903 6 To re-elect Alex Hardiman 525,571,009 99.98 91,301 0.02 525,662,310 79.44 % 231,891 7 To re-elect Sally Johnson 524,286,473 99.74 1,371,988 0.26 525,658,461 79.44 % 235,740 8 To re-elect Omid Kordestani 524,009,139 99.69 1,655,282 0.31 525,664,421 79.44 % 229,780 9 To re-elect Esther Lee 523,636,938 99.62 2,008,625 0.38 525,645,563 79.44 % 248,638 10 To re-elect Graeme Pitkethly 524,331,575 99.75 1,329,033 0.25 525,660,608 79.44 % 233,593 11 To re-elect Annette Thomas 524,489,800 99.78 1,176,507 0.22 525,666,307 79.44 % 227,894 12 To re-elect Lincoln Wallen 515,466,071 98.06 10,195,310 1.94 525,661,381 79.44 % 232,728 13 To approve the annual remuneration report 485,861,331 92.43 39,779,388 7.57 525,640,719 79.44 % 253,482 14 To re-appoint the auditors 525,573,211 99.98 95,026 0.02 525,668,237 79.44 % 225,964 15 To determine the remuneration of the auditors 525,582,453 99.99 74,198 0.01 525,656,651 79.44 % 237,459 16 To authorise the company to allot ordinary shares 497,356,326 94.62 28,262,253 5.38 525,618,579 79.44 % 269,101 17 To waive the pre-emption rights 519,036,238 99.29 3,725,142 0.71 522,761,380 79.00 % 3,126,301 18 To waive the pre-emption rights - additional percentage 517,718,420 99.04 5,021,944 0.96 522,740,364 79.00 % 3,147,317 19 To authorise the company to purchase its own shares 518,733,869 98.69 6,865,162 1.31 525,599,031 79.43 % 288,650 20 To approve the holding of general meetings on 14 clear days' notice 504,125,370 95.91 21,480,882 4.09 525,606,252 79.43 % 287,949

* Votes withheld are not legal votes.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

