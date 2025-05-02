Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2025 08:30 Uhr
Atlas Copco AB: Australian specialty water treatment rental company has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, May 2: Clearpro Construction Water Solutions Pty Ltd ("Clearpro"), a specialty water treatment rental company has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Clearpro is located in Queensland, Australia and provides specialized mobile water treatment solutions for dewatering projects. The company primarily has customers within infrastructure construction, general industry and agriculture.

Clearpro has 12 employees who will join the Atlas Copco Group.

"By combining specialist water treatment knowledge, in-house design and packaging capability with on-site dewatering expertise, Clearpro is an appreciated supplier of temporary mobile water treatment solutions which we are happy to welcome to the Group", said Andrew Walker, Business Area President Power Technique.

During 2024 the company had revenues of approximately 6 MAUD (42 MSEK*).

The acquired company has become part of the specialty rental division within the Power Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate 2024

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2024, the Group had revenues of BSEK 177, and at year end about 55 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
