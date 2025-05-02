Atlas Copco AB: Australian specialty water treatment rental company has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, May 2: Clearpro Construction Water Solutions Pty Ltd ("Clearpro"), a specialty water treatment rental company has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Clearpro is located in Queensland, Australia and provides specialized mobile water treatment solutions for dewatering projects. The company primarily has customers within infrastructure construction, general industry and agriculture.

Clearpro has 12 employees who will join the Atlas Copco Group.

"By combining specialist water treatment knowledge, in-house design and packaging capability with on-site dewatering expertise, Clearpro is an appreciated supplier of temporary mobile water treatment solutions which we are happy to welcome to the Group", said Andrew Walker, Business Area President Power Technique.

During 2024 the company had revenues of approximately 6 MAUD (42 MSEK*).

The acquired company has become part of the specialty rental division within the Power Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate 2024

