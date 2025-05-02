The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02
The Diverse Income Trust plc
02nd May 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 01stMay 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
01st May 2025 99.45p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 97.02p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
