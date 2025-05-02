The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust plc

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 01stMay 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

01st May 2025 99.45p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 97.02p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

