WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals firm DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) reported Friday a loss in its first quarter, compared to prior year's profit on a significant charge, even as revenues were higher. Adjusted earnings and top line beat market.Further, the company issued second-quarter outlook below Street, while maintained fiscal 2026 forecast above the market estimates.In pre-market activity on the NYSE, DuPont shares were gaining around 1.7 percent to trade at $67.16.For the second quarter of 2025, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of approximately $1.05, operating EBITDA of about $815 million and net sales of about $3.20 billion.Analysts, on average, forecast DuPont to report income per share of $1.08 on sales of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Antonella Franzen, DuPont Chief Financial Officer, said, 'Our second quarter guidance includes a seasonal sequential sales lift, although muted from prior expectations given timing shifts from the second quarter into the first quarter in Semiconductor Technologies. Our full year 2025 guidance remains unchanged from our prior outlook. Further, full year guidance does not include a net cost impact of announced tariffs currently estimated at $60 million, or about $0.10 per share.'For the year, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share of $4.30 to $4.40, operating EBITDA of $3.325 billion to $3.375 billion, and net sales of $12.80 billion to $12.90 billion.Analysts expect earnings of $4.26 per share on sales of $12.74 billion for the year.In its first quarter, net loss available for stockholders was $589 million or $1.41 per share, compared to prior year's profit of $189 million or $0.45 per share.Loss from continuing operations was $548 million or $1.33 per share, compared to profit of $183 million or $0.41 per share a year ago.The loss in the latest quarter was driven by a $768 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the Aramids reporting unit.Adjusted earnings were $432 million or $1.03 per share, compared to $334 million or $0.79 per share last year.Net sales grew to $3.07 billion from $2.93 billion a year ago. Net sales increased 5 percent on organic sales growth of 6 percent partially offset by a currency headwind of 1 percent.The Street expected earnings of $0.95 per share on sales of $3.04 billion for the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.