Changes in Duni Group's Management Team

MALMÖ, Sweden, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group is strengthening its operational structure through changes to its executive management team. Hanna Banica has been appointed Chief Officer Business Area Dining Solutions, and Manfred Hargarten will assume the role of Chief Commercial Excellence Officer.

These changes enhance Duni Group's ability to proactively drive growth and increase competitiveness in the market. The changes aim to clarify responsibilities and streamline core functions - to better harness synergies and create a more agile, customer-centric organization. The current changes complement the leadership adjustments implemented earlier this year.

Hanna Banica appointed Chief Officer Business Area Dining Solutions

Hanna Banica has been with Duni Group since 2022, most recently serving as Marketing Director for the Dining Solutions business area, where she played a key role in developing and implementing strategies for the business area. She has previously held senior marketing positions at Tepe and Lantmännen. In Q1 2025, Duni Group initiated a reorganization of its sales structure by establishing dedicated sales teams for each business area, aimed at creating a more customer-focused and efficient approach. In her new role, Hanna will be responsible for leading the dedicated sales team for Dining Solutions Europe, the marketing team, Lighting Solutions, and for the business area's performance and strategy. She will also be responsible for setting the digital strategy.

Manfred Hargarten appointed Chief Commercial Excellence Officer

As Hanna assumes her new role, Manfred Hargarten will transition from his position as Interim Chief Officer Business Area Dining Solutions to the newly created role of Chief Commercial Excellence Officer. With his extensive experience as Chief Commercial Officer and his proven expertise in Commercial Excellence, Commercial Controlling, and Customer Care, Manfred will take on the important task of further strengthening and streamlining the Group's business-support functions. In this new role, he will focus on optimizing these key areas to enhance efficiency, support the business areas more effectively, and contribute decisively to the Group's long-term performance and competitiveness.

Previously Announced Executive Changes

In addition to the changes now being announced, the following adjustments were already implemented and communicated during the first quarter of 2025:

Katarina Skalare assumed the permanent position of Chief Officer Sustainability, Communications/Investor Relations, and New Business in January 2025. Katarina has a strong background in sustainable business development and communications, including her role as Chief Sustainability Officer at Heimstaden. Her position is central to integrating sustainability into Duni Group's business strategy and enhancing the company's external relations.

Jenny Bergin joined as Chief People & Culture Officer in January 2025. She will focus on further developing and strengthening the Group's culture, employee engagement, and leadership. Jenny brings extensive experience in HR and cultural matters from global companies such as Maersk, IKEA, and Nord-Lock Group.

Magnus Carlsson continues in his role as CFO, leading Duni Group's financial functions. His responsibilities have been expanded to include the Project Management Office (PMO), Digitalization and IT, and Cybersecurity.

Johan Crusefalk was appointed Chief Operating Officer and leads the newly formed Group Operations function, which includes logistics, supply chain, sourcing, and manufacturing. The aim of this change is to consolidate and optimize the company's operational processes under unified leadership to drive greater efficiency.

Nicklas Lauwell continues to lead the Food Packaging Solutions business area. As part of the recent changes, this business area, like Dining Solutions, now has its own dedicated sales team, further enhancing the focus and efficiency in addressing customer needs.

Duni Group continues to optimize its organization under the leadership of CEO Robert Dackeskog, who holds ultimate responsibility for executing the company's overall strategy and long-term growth objectives.

