Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Aroundtown SA

Company Name: Aroundtown SA

ISIN: LU1673108939



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 05.05.2025

Target price: EUR4

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Ellis Acklin



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 4,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Standard & Poor's (S&P) hat das Kreditrating von Aroundtown um eine Stufe auf BBB mit stabilem Ausblick herabgestuft (zuvor: BBB+ negativer Ausblick), obwohl AT erhebliche Fortschritte bei der Stärkung seiner Kapitalstruktur gemacht hat. Die Rating-Agentur geht nun davon aus, dass die nach wie vor schwächelnde deutsche Wirtschaft die Veräußerungsaktivitäten von AT im Jahr 2025 und die Fähigkeit des Unternehmens, die von S&P geforderten Leverage-Kriterien zu erreichen, beeinträchtigen wird. Konkret schreibt S&P für das BBB+-Rating des Vermieters eine Debt-to-Cap Quote von 50% vor. Die Kennzahl lag Ende 2024 bei 52,1%, war aber seit März 2024 von 55,5% gesunken. Die Anleihen von AT reagierten kaum auf die Nachricht, was darauf hindeutet, dass die Neueinstufung bereits eingepreist war. Außerdem sehen wir einen Silberstreif am Horizont in Bezug auf die Flexibilität, die sich aus den Rückstellungskriterien ergibt. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung und unser Kursziel von EUR4 bei (54% Aufwärtspotenzial).

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 4.00 price target.



Abstract:

Standard & Poor's (S&P) has downgraded Aroundtown's credit rating one notch to BBB with a stable outlook (old: BBB+ negative outlook), despite significant progress made by AT in fortifying its capital structure. The ratings agency now thinks that a still sagging German economy will hamper AT's 2025 disposal activity and its ability to hit S&P's leverage requirements. Specifically, S&P prescribed a 50% debt-to-cap ratio for the landlord's BBB+ rating. The YE24 metric stood at 52.1% but had dropped from 55.5% since March 2024. AT's bonds barely reacted to the news, suggesting that the re-rating was priced in. Plus, we see a silver lining in terms of flexibility based on the reset criteria. We maintain our Buy rating and EUR4 TP (54% upside).



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32406.pdf

