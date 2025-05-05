Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rebranding vollzogen - Copper Giant startet durch mit Monster-Bohrungen in Mocoa!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JA78 | ISIN: SE0007074166 | Ticker-Symbol: 40M
Frankfurt
05.05.25 | 09:40
0,130 Euro
+9,83 % +0,012
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANEXA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NANEXA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2025 11:55 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nanexa AB: Analysis of the first samples from the 30 mg dose group in the NEX-22 Phase I study shows continued promising results

Finanznachrichten News

Nanexa announced today that the first pharmacokinetic (PK) samples from the final dose group, 30 mg, in the ongoing Phase I study for NEX-22 have been analyzed. The results show that the PK profile is similar to that of previous dose groups and that plasma exposure continues to increase with higher doses.

"The NEX-22 study is an important part of our research and development, and these preliminary results are very encouraging", says David Westberg, CEO Nanexa. "The results indicate that the treatment has a predictable and dose-dependent pharmacokinetic profile, which provides a good foundation for the upcoming Phase Ib study in the NEX-22 project. It is also a positive sign for the development of other long-acting injectable drugs with our PharmaShell technology."

We look forward to completing this study after the final clinical visits taking place this week and to sharing further results as they become available.

For additional information, please contact:

David Westberg - CEO, Nanexa AB (publ)
Phone: +46 70 942 83 03
Email: david.westberg@nanexa.se
www.nanexa.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

About Nanexa AB (publ)

Nanexa is a pharmaceutical company developing injectable drug products based on the proprietary and innovative drug delivery system PharmaShell® - the high drug load delivery system enabling the next generation long-acting injectables through atomic layer precision. Nanexa develops its own products and also has collaboration agreements with several pharma companies, among others Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca.

Nanexa's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (NANEXA).

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.