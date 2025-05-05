Nanexa AB: Analysis of the first samples from the 30 mg dose group in the NEX-22 Phase I study shows continued promising results

Nanexa announced today that the first pharmacokinetic (PK) samples from the final dose group, 30 mg, in the ongoing Phase I study for NEX-22 have been analyzed. The results show that the PK profile is similar to that of previous dose groups and that plasma exposure continues to increase with higher doses.

"The NEX-22 study is an important part of our research and development, and these preliminary results are very encouraging", says David Westberg, CEO Nanexa. "The results indicate that the treatment has a predictable and dose-dependent pharmacokinetic profile, which provides a good foundation for the upcoming Phase Ib study in the NEX-22 project. It is also a positive sign for the development of other long-acting injectable drugs with our PharmaShell technology."

We look forward to completing this study after the final clinical visits taking place this week and to sharing further results as they become available.

For additional information, please contact:

David Westberg - CEO, Nanexa AB (publ)

Phone: +46 70 942 83 03

Email: david.westberg@nanexa.se

www.nanexa.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

