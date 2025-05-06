Nanexa AB: Nanexa publishes interim report for January-March 2025

Very interesting data from the latest study and successful share issue.

Significant events during the first quarter of 2025

In January, Nanexa announced that the company had decided to carry out a directed share issue, deviating from existing shareholders' preferential rights, of units amounting to 35 MSEK in two steps. Furthermore, it was announced that the company had taken loans totaling 20 MSEK.

In January, Nanexa announced that the company is calling shareholders to an Extraordinary General Meeting on February 13, 2025, in connection with the above-mentioned issue.

In January, Nanexa announced that the Phase I-study with NEX-22, the company's one-month formulation of liraglutide, will resume with further dose escalation with an estimated start in the first quarter of 2025. The study has received regulatory approval for the administration of 30 mg liraglutide in an additional dose group.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting on February 13, it was decided that the directed share issue would be completed.

In February, Nanexa announced that the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2025 had been appointed. The members of the Nomination Committee are Marlon Värnik, Jonas Pålsson and Göran Ando.

In March, Nanexa announced that all patients had been included in the fourth and final dose cohort in the Phase I study of NEX-22.

Significant events after the end of the period

In April, Nanexa announced that initial observations in the phase I study show that the 30 mg dose of NEX-22 has been well tolerated by patients with type 2 diabetes who have not previously received GLP-1 treatment.

In April, Nanexa announced the appointment of Bridget Lacey as Chief Business Officer.

In May, Nanexa announced that the analysis of the first samples from the 30 mg dose group in the NEX-22 Phase I study showed continued promising results.

Financial overview

1 January - 31 March 2025

Turnover amounted to: TSEK 2,877 (7,754)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to: TSEK -8,213 (-3,363)

Profit after tax amounted to: TSEK -8,987 (-2,823)

Earnings per share amounted to: SEK -0.06 (-0.02)

Cash flow for the period amounted to: TSEK 38,924 (-17,328)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period: TSEK 49,216 (47,839)

Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.

The entire report is available on the company's website: https://nanexa.com/en/financial-reports/.

Report commentary, May 6 at 14:00 CET

A live commentary with CEO David Westberg will take place on May 6 at 14:00 via Infront Direkt Studios and viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions via chat. The presentation will be held in Swedish.

For additional information, please contact:

David Westberg - CEO, Nanexa AB (publ)

Phone: +46 70 942 83 03

Email: david.westberg@nanexa.se

www.nanexa.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

About Nanexa AB (publ)

Nanexa is a pharmaceutical company developing injectable drug products based on the proprietary and innovative drug delivery system PharmaShell® - the high drug load delivery system enabling the next generation long-acting injectables through atomic layer precision. Nanexa develops its own products and also has collaboration agreements with several pharma companies, among others Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca.

Nanexa's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (NANEXA).

This information is information that Nanexa is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-06 08:15 CEST.