PR Newswire
05.05.2025 15:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GigaMedia Announces First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

For the first quarter of 2025, GigaMedia reported revenues of $0.86 million with a gross profit of $0.46 million, an operating loss of $0.97 million and the net loss of $0.68 million.

If compared to the previous quarter, the revenues increased by 13.8%. In this quarter, we continued rightsizing our workforce and consolidating resources to enhance productivity.

For the following quarters, we plan to continue our exploration of digital entertainment to further develop and promote our own products and services.

First Quarter Overview

  • Operating revenues increased by 13.8% in quarter-on-quarter comparison.
  • Loss from operations was $0.97 million, increased from $0.53 million last quarter, but decreased year-over-year from $1.11 million the same quarter last year, and net loss of $0.68 million represented an increase from $0.46 million last quarter, but narrowed by $0.22 million if compared to $0.90 million the same quarter last year.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games. Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the First Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 1Q25 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS


(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share
amounts)


1Q25



4Q24



Change
(%)



1Q25



1Q24



Change
(%)


Revenues



859




755




13.8

%



859




725




18.5

%

Gross Profit



460




398




15.6

%



460




346




32.9

%

Loss from Operations



(970)




(531)



NM




(970)




(1,114)



NM


Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(677)




(462)



NM




(677)




(902)



NM


Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia,
Diluted



(0.06)




(0.04)



NM




(0.06)




(0.08)



NM


EBITDA (A)



(1,086)




(918)



NM




(1,086)




(1,358)



NM


Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



31,400




35,094




(10.5)

%



31,400




36,815




(14.7)

%

NM= Not Meaningful

(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

First-Quarter Financial Results

  • Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 13.8% quarter-on-quarter to $0.86 million, from $0.76 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and by 18.5% year-over-year from $0.73 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Consolidated gross profit increased to $0.46 million from $0.40 million in last quarter and by 32.9% from $0.35 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Consolidated operating expenses were $1.43 million in the first quarter of 2025, approximately increased by $0.50 million when compared to prior quarter, but slightly reduced if compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.68 million, increased from $0.46 million net loss last quarter, but narrowed by $0.22 million if compared to $0.90 million the same quarter last year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the first quarter-end of 2025 amounted to $31.40 million, decreased by approximately $3.69 million from $35.09 million at the fourth quarter-end of 2024.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $31.40 million, or approximately $2.84 per share as of March 31, 2025.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of May 5, 2025. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"Current widespread economic uncertainty has certainly cast a long shadow on consumer sentiment, and specifically, entertainment spending," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang. "but we are confident we can ride out the disruption with our strategy of boosting the productivity of our products and services with a leaner team, and expanding customer base with effective marketing strategies."

Meanwhile, our management continues exploring possibilities of expanding our business through strategic investments to create greater shareholder value. We will pursue promising investment opportunities prudently but more aggressively.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the first quarter 2025 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected] , and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2025 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

# # #

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months ended




3/31/2025



12/31/2024



3/31/2024




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD


Operating revenues










Digital entertainment service revenues



859




755




725





859




755




725


Operating costs










Cost of digital entertainment service revenues



399




357




379





399




357




379


Gross profit



460




398




346


Operating expenses










Product development and engineering expenses



195




164




185


Selling and marketing expenses



394




351




378


General and administrative expenses



840




414




896


Other



1




-




1





1,430




929




1,460


Loss from operations



(970)




(531)




(1,114)


Non-operating income (expense)










Interest income



423




471




471


Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net



(133)




(246)




(276)


Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at fair value



3




(167)




9


Other-net



-




11




8





293




69




212


Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(677)




(462)




(902)


Income tax expense



-




-




-


Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



(677)




(462)




(902)


Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia:










Basic



(0.06)




(0.04)




(0.08)


Diluted



(0.06)




(0.04)




(0.08)


Weighted average shares outstanding:










Basic



11,052




11,052




11,052


Diluted



11,052




11,052




11,052


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



3/31/2025



12/31/2024



3/31/2024




unaudited



audited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD


Assets










Current assets










Cash and cash equivalents



31,087




34,781




36,502


Accounts receivable - net



145




141




239


Prepaid expenses



376




69




374


Restricted cash



313




313




313


Other receivables



268




2




371


Other current assets



130




127




138


Total current assets



32,319




35,433




37,937












Investment in securities - noncurrent



8,094




5,441




5,798


Property, plant & equipment - net



99




101




112


Intangible assets - net



6




7




10


Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



118




147




250


Other assets



1,210




1,229




1,322


Total assets



41,846




42,358




45,429












Liabilities and equity










Accounts payable



37




38




22


Accrued expenses



888




745




941


Unearned revenue



575




578




579


Other current liabilities



525




570




688


Total current liabilities



2,025




1,931




2,230


Other liabilities



35




84




379


Total liabilities



2,060




2,015




2,609


Total equity



39,786




40,343




42,820


Total liabilities and equity



41,846




42,358




45,429


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations



Three months ended




3/31/2025



12/31/2024



3/31/2024




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD


Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA










Net loss attributable to GigaMedia



(677)




(462)




(902)


Depreciation



12




13




12


Amortization



2




2




3


Interest income



(423)




(471)




(471)


Interest expense



-




-




-


Income tax expense



-




-




-


EBITDA



(1,086)




(918)




(1,358)


SOURCE GigaMedia

© 2025 PR Newswire
