Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) (the "Company" or "ROAD") has received a termination notice from NewPeak Metals in respect of NewPeak's proposed acquisition of AusVan Battery Metals Pty Ltd, as originally announced on December 5, 2024.

About Mineral Road Discovery

Mineral Road Discovery is an investor in exploration. By focusing on a combination of top-down thematics and significant technical and financial expertise, we can manage risks better to provide exceptional shareholder value.

