Enterprises turn to ServiceNow partners for help with regulatory compliance, industry-specific solutions and AI innovation

ServiceNow is meeting Europe's need for robust data security and privacy through EU-centric service delivery models and regional data centers, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Europe finds high demand among enterprises for ServiceNow solutions that can address region-specific needs, including a focus on ESG and sustainability and making sure workflows are compliant with stringent regulations such as the GDPR and Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

"The dynamics for European enterprises are vastly different from those in the U.S., Asia Pacific or Japan," said Dr. Matthias Paletta, ISG technology modernization solution lead, EMEA. "European service providers are well-equipped to utilize the ServiceNow platform effectively, leading to high adoption rates, smooth transitions and improved productivity."

ServiceNow is making significant investments in Europe-centric service delivery, to ensure data compliance and to support highly regulated industries, such as financial services. ServiceNow's DORA Accelerator, for instance, is designed to help financial services organizations in Europe comply with the regulation.

Providers are also utilizing ServiceNow's Integration Hub to connect with third-party tools and services relevant to DORA compliance, including integrating with security and ITSM tools and essential systems to automate data exchange and synchronization.

The report notes that ServiceNow last year announced a $1.5 billion investment in its U.K. business, to expand its AI capabilities and presence in the county. The software company is upgrading data centers with Nvidia GPUs for processing LLM data and, through ServiceNow Ventures, is investing in pure-play ServiceNow providers to fuel innovations in AI, ML, hyper-automation, distributed cloud and data intelligence. The report says ServiceNow is emerging as an agentic development platform to drive total experience.

"ServiceNow Ventures provides guidance to companies at all growth stages, from product strategy validation to scaling go-to-market initiatives," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "This unique investment strategy is a major catalyst for ServiceNow's growth in Europe and the rest of the world."

The report also explores other trends, including the growing demand for industry-specific workflows in such industries as manufacturing, energy, retail and the public sector, and the growing number of providers offering training and change management services to ensure successful ServiceNow adoption.

For more insights into the gains being made by ServiceNow ecosystem partners, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 38 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Services, ServiceNow Managed Services, and Innovation on ServiceNow.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCLTech, Infosys, TCS, T-Systems and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each. Agineo, Atos, LTIMindtree, Plat4mation and Tech Mahindra are named Leaders in two quadrants each. Kyndryl and Tietoevry are named Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Agineo, Devoteam, Inetum and Plat4mation are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, HCLTech is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among ServiceNow ecosystem providers. HCLTech earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Atos, Inetum and T-Systems.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

