Storskogen Group AB: Interim report Q1 2025

"In the first quarter, net sales amounted to SEK 7,940 million (8,358). Adjusted EBITA was SEK 700 million (703), with an adjusted EBITA margin of 8.8 percent (8.4). Cash flow, profitability and organic profit growth remain prioritised areas, as reflected in cash conversion of 88 percent (LTM), strengthened margins and positive organic profit growth in two of the three business areas in the quarter", says Christer Hansson, CEO of Storskogen.

First quarter (1 January - 31 March 2025)

Net sales decreased by 5 percent to SEK 7,940 million (8,358), affected by divestments of -6 percent. Organic sales growth was 1 percent.

Adjusted EBITA decreased by 1 percent to SEK 700 million (703), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 8.8 percent (8.4). Organic EBITA growth was -4 percent.

Operating profit increased by 5 percent to SEK 503 million (478).

Profit for the quarter increased by 50 percent to SEK 216 million (143).

Basic/diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.12 (0.07).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.13 (0.09).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 113 million (109).

Amounts in parentheses are for the corresponding period in 2024.

Significant events after the end of the period

Storskogen has refinanced and extended its term loan facility maturing in September 2026. The new term loan facility has increased from EUR 289 million to EUR 345 million and matures in September 2027, with a one-year extension option.

Presentation of the interim report

Christer Hansson, CEO, and Lena Glader, CFO, will present the interim report on 6 May 2025 at 09:00 (CEST).

The presentation and the subsequent Q&A can be followed via webcast or telephone conference.

For participation via webcast, please use the following link:

https://storskogen-group.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025/register

If you wish to participate via telephone conference, please register via the link below. After registration you will be provided with a phone number and conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5002419

Questions can also be sent to ir@storskogen.com.

The presentation and the webcast will be made available on Storskogen's website after the presentation and can be found via the following link: https://www.storskogen.com/investors/financial-reports/.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations

+46 72 506 14 22

andreas.lindblom@storskogen.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michael Metzler, Head of Communication

+46 73 305 59 55

michael.metzler@storskogen.com

This press release contains inside information that Storskogen Group AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the above contact person on 6 May 2025 at 07:00 (CEST).

About Storskogen

Storskogen is an international group of businesses across trade, industry and services. With a long-term ownership horizon, Storskogen acquires and develops leading small and medium-sized businesses in selected industries. The company has approximately 11,000 employees and generates net sales of SEK 34 billion. Storskogen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.storskogen.com

