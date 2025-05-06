Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 02 May to 02 May 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/2/2025
FR0010313833
2400
67.0579
XPAR
TOTAL
2,400
67.0579
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506747513/en/
Contacts:
Arkema