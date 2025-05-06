The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06
The Diverse Income Trust plc
06th May 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 02ndMay 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
02nd May 2025 100.24p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 97.80p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
