The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06

The Diverse Income Trust plc

06th May 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 02ndMay 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

02nd May 2025 100.24p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 97.80p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

06thMay 2025